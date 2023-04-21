The induction ceremony was the first since 2019, as the pandemic paused the annual tradition that started 36 years ago.

“I am grateful beyond words that the events of the recent past did not impede the Philadelphia Music Alliance from continuing to fill its two main objectives,” said Alan Rubens, the board chair of the Philadelphia Music Alliance. “The first being keeping alive for posterity the contributions to every form of music made by those who are either native Philadelphians or Philadelphians by choice.”

“The second is the creation of support — from financial and educational standpoints — the programs that will help ensure there will be future Walk of Fame honorees for years and decades to come,” he said.

Kevin Bacon, the movie star who grew up in Philadelphia as the son of former city planner Ed Bacon, has been writing and performing songs with his brother Michael for decades. He coined a phrase to describe the music of The Bacon Brothers: FoRoSoCo, a mash-up of folk, rock, soul, and country. They used it as the title of their first album in 1997.

“When I left Philadelphia, I just assumed that every town had the kind of musical diversity that this one does,” he said. “That every town was pumping with the same kind of sounds and beat and feel. But that’s just not the case. Philadelphia is singularly a music mecca. To be a part of it and be here on Broad Street, Avenue of the Arts: super cool.”

The plaque ceremony will be followed in the evening by a gala celebration at the nearby event space Vie, which will include Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie paying tribute to his Philadelphia heroes Jerry Blavat, Thom Bell, Charlie Gracie, and Bobby Rydell.