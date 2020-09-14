Hard-hat harmonies: Music returns to (and above) the Avenue of the Arts

Sometime in 2022, the seventh floor of Arthaus on South Broad Street will house the luxury residential building’s indoor swimming pool and hot tub, but right now it’s a bare concrete floor littered with construction materials. It doesn’t have walls yet, or windows. A tasseled fringe of steel rebar spills out from the edge, signaling where a terrace will one day be poured.

Arthaus is barely halfway done — 26 of its 47 floors are built, but only as a stack of concrete slabs. The infrastructure is still open to the air.

Standing on the seventh-floor precipice, opera singers Miranda Pilato and Andrew Malabunga look out over the Kimmel Center, the Wilma Theater, the Merriam Theater and the Academy of Music, sites that make up Philadelphia’s Avenue of the Arts. None of them has been open in six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Accompanied by the roar of traffic, the rumble of concrete trucks, and the grind of power tools, Pilato and Malabunga sing a duet, “Pur ti miro” from Monteverdi’s opera “The Coronation of Poppea.”

“The city has an energy which helps the performance,” said Malabunga, a senior of vocal studies at the University of the Arts. “It’s a different energy to me.”

This aerie performance space is unusual, to be sure, with 200 hard-hat construction workers busily doing their jobs and pedestrians flowing up and down the avenue below. Pilato said she won’t let it distract her.

“Anytime when you’re singing with someone else, it’s important to listen to them. Now we really have to do that,” she said. “It’s about honing in on the other person where they are at.”