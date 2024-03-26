Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic lands in Camden for the first time

Willie Nelson‘s Fourth of July Picnic is two-stepping out of Texas to Camden, New Jersey.

The country luminary’s mostly annual mega-concert, hosted in his native Texas for most of its 50-year-history, will be held for the first time in the Northeast this July, with a bill that includes Bob Dylan and the duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

The open air amphitheater is just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

The lineup also includes Mavis Staples, Maren Morris and Celisse. Tickets go on sale Friday.