Open City returns to the Philadelphia stage for the first time in five years — headlining a Sunday benefit show for Juntos, the Latin and immigrant advocacy group.

Supergroup overcomes busy schedules to return to the stage

The supergroup features members of Philly’s Paint It Black alongside musicians from Ceremony, On the Might of Princes and Titus Andronicus. The four-piece formed in the last decade and managed to release its debut album in 2017 despite their packed schedules.

Sunday’s fundraiser at First Unitarian Church will also double as a delayed album release show for their 2023 record, “Hands In The Honey Jar”. Vocalist Rachel Rubino said that while the band was hoping to return to the stage sooner, the pandemic and conflicting schedules led to the delay.

“As we returned to doing things together in public and playing shows, unfortunately it was hard to overlap our lives … and our schedules,” Rubino said. “We just kept staying connected to each other, and staying motivated to try to make something happen when we could … and here we are.”