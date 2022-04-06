Bobby Rydell, singer and Philly native known for ‘Wildwood Days’ dies at 79

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Singer and Philadelphia native Bobby Rydell died on Tuesday at Jefferson Hospital, Action News has learned.

The 1950s teen idol was known for his hits ‘Wildwood Days,’ ‘Volare,’ ‘Swinging School,’ among many others.

Rydell also appeared in the movie ‘Bye, Bye, Birdie’ with Dick Van Dyke and Ann Margret in 1963.

Producers of the 70s romantic comedy ‘Grease’ named the high school after Rydell to pay tribute to the era in which the popular musical was set.

For over 30 years, the singer has performed in hundreds of shows. He was scheduled to sing at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City in June.

The music legend was 79.