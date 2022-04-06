Bobby Rydell, singer and Philly native known for ‘Wildwood Days’ dies at 79

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • April 5, 2022
In this Oct. 28, 2000 file photo, Bobby Rydell attends a dinner given by the National Italian American Federation at the Washington Hilton in Washington. (AP Photo/Linda Spillers)

In this Oct. 28, 2000 file photo, Bobby Rydell attends a dinner given by the National Italian American Federation at the Washington Hilton in Washington. (AP Photo/Linda Spillers)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Singer and Philadelphia native Bobby Rydell died on Tuesday at Jefferson Hospital, Action News has learned.

The 1950s teen idol was known for his hits ‘Wildwood Days,’ ‘Volare,’ ‘Swinging School,’ among many others.

Rydell also appeared in the movie ‘Bye, Bye, Birdie’ with Dick Van Dyke and Ann Margret in 1963.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Producers of the 70s romantic comedy ‘Grease’ named the high school after Rydell to pay tribute to the era in which the popular musical was set.

Singer Bobby Rydell from Philadelphia, Pa., is shown aboard a luxury liner in New York City after arrival from Europe, March 12, 1962. (AP Photo)

For over 30 years, the singer has performed in hundreds of shows. He was scheduled to sing at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City in June.

The music legend was 79.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate