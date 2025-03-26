From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A section of West Philadelphia’s 59th Street is now officially known as Will Smith Way in honor of multi-Grammy-award winner Will Smith. Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city leaders joined Smith to unveil the new street name Wednesday morning across the street from Overbrook High School, where Smith attended.

The “Fresh Prince” star, whose movies have combined to gross nearly $7 billion, spoke about how his father taught him the “Will Smith way.”

“You don’t get anything without discipline and hard work. You can’t make a life if you’re not willing to sacrifice and you’re not willing to suffer and work for your dreams,” Smith said.

He added that Philly was where he learned to have a strong work ethic and the need for a good education. “My mother would say all the time, ‘They can’t take what’s in your head baby,’” Smith said. “My mother was serious about education.”

Before he spoke, city leaders and even Overbrook’s principal recited some of Smith’s history in Philly, including an interaction with his 10th-grade teacher who used to refer to him as “Prince Charming.” Smith put his own spin on that nickname to help launch his wildly successful music, television and film career.

“The name ‘The Fresh Prince’ was coined in that building, and Miss Brown, who was the teacher that made me, she called me ‘Prince.’” Smith recalled. “And I added the ‘Fresh’ ’cause it was hip-hop slang.”

Mayor Parker presented Smith with the first “key to the city” issued by her administration during the event.