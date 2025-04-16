Will Smith, Philly Elmo, Shayla Smith – Best of Studio 2 Extra

Every week, we release an exclusive Studio 2 ‘Extra’ interview – a one-on-one conversation with notable figures who have ties to our region. On today’s episode, we’re sharing a few of our favorites.

Actor, rapper, author and Philly native Will Smith sits down with Cherri Gregg to talk about three years of deep reflection after his Academy Awards incident. He’s come home to music, releasing Based on a True Story — his first studio album in nearly 20 years.

Tony Royster is the founder of the PME drumline, but you probably know him better as Philly Elmo. He talks with Avi Wolfman-Arent about the group’s mission to get kids to ‘put down the guns and pick up the drums’ and how it feels for his off-brand muppet to be a Philly icon.

And, basketball star Shayla Smith is the quiet-but-confident senior who recently set the all-time record for most career points in Philadelphia high school history. Hear her interview as she channels the hall-of-famers that came before her.