Studio 2 Extra: Will Smith releases new music, reflects on Philly

Will Smith, the GRAMMY-winning artist and renowned actor, is back in the music scene with his first full-length album in two decades, titled Based on a True Story. This highly anticipated album features 14 tracks and a star-studded lineup of collaborators, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor and Jac Ross. Fans will recognize previously released singles like “First Love,” “Beautiful Scars,” and “You Can Make It,” showcasing the diverse sound that Smith has cultivated over his music career.

In a heartfelt return to his roots, Will Smith recently visited Philadelphia, where the street outside his former high school, Overbrook, was renamed Will Smith Way – a fitting honor for the local icon. In an exclusive conversation with Studio 2 host Cherri Gregg, Smith shared insights about his music and the deep connection he maintains with his hometown.