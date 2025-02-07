Studio 2 Super Bowl Special: How the Eagles bring Philadelphia together
Super Bowl fever with a Studio 2 special on "How the Eagles bring Philadelphia together." You will get some laughter, singing, trivia and Kelly Green.Listen 1:52:14
WHYY’s Super Bowl special, “How the Eagles Bring Philadelphia Together,” hosted by Kevin McCorry, Avi Wolfman-Arent, and Cherri Gregg, celebrates the joy, camaraderie, and cherished memories of the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans. The program features a variety of guests, including Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Matt Breen, comedian Gabe Mahalik, and renowned chef Michael Solomonov, all sharing insights on how the Eagles foster deep connections among fans and families – from traditions to superstitions. Also, Trivia King Avi Wolfman-Arent will test our guests with everything Super Bowl-related. Go Birds!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.