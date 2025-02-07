WHYY’s Super Bowl special, “How the Eagles Bring Philadelphia Together,” hosted by Kevin McCorry, Avi Wolfman-Arent, and Cherri Gregg, celebrates the joy, camaraderie, and cherished memories of the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans. The program features a variety of guests, including Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Matt Breen, comedian Gabe Mahalik, and renowned chef Michael Solomonov, all sharing insights on how the Eagles foster deep connections among fans and families – from traditions to superstitions. Also, Trivia King Avi Wolfman-Arent will test our guests with everything Super Bowl-related. Go Birds!