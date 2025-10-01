WHYY is launching a new show, Sports in America. It’s hosted by David Greene, who you may remember from his decade hosting NPR’s Morning Edition.

Greene, a native of western Pa., has always been a diehard sports fan, and now he’s channeling that passion into exploring how sports unite people together across age, race, class and politics – how they can shape who we are.

Greene joins us to share his favorite stories and insights from the athletes and coaches he’s interviewed – from big-name sports stars to local legends.

Then, we’ll check in on the Phillies ahead of their first playoff game this Saturday. John Stolnis, of Hittin’ Season podcast, joins us to preview Red October.