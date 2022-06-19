Philly announces 30 winners of Community Champions Awards grants

Philadelphia’s Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity announced the 30 winners of its Community Champions Awards & Grants Challenge on Friday. The initiative was designed to support nonprofit organizations and individuals that have served vulnerable populations in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty of the recipient organizations are set to receive a total of $325,000. The 10 community members that were chosen are going to receive $2,500 in one-time financial assistance.

Mitchell Little, the executive director of CEO, told WHYY News in an interview that the office is “super excited to support those folks who have been doing extraordinary work in communities during COVID — and in response to COVID.”

“We know that what really helps the city both be resilient post-COVID and move to a more equitable recovery is to really support the work on the ground. That was the intention behind this round of grants,” Little said.