While most of Philadelphia is quietly asleep, residents near Lanier Playground in Grays Ferry are already awake and ready to hit the pavement.

They call themselves the “phenomenal, elegant Lanier walkers.” They’re a group of mostly seniors in the neighborhood, and three mornings a week, they get together and get moving as part of the We Walk PHL program. Their goal? To loop around the park for an hour or so.

“When we first started, we couldn’t do it,” said Joan McAllister, the park’s We Walk leader. “We have come a long way, all of us. And I’m proud to say that.”

McAllister has been the We Walk leader since 2018, when Lanier Playground reopened to the neighborhood after years of being closed. Now, the green space features a playground for kids, a dedicated dog park, exercise stations, and a trail around the perimeter — perfect for walking.

The 67-year-old leader was motivated to take on the role to stay active.

“I’m all about self-care,” said McAllister. “I don’t want to be immobile at this age, honey. We’ve got to have a healthy lifestyle.”

Healthy living is what We Walk PHL is all about.