The modern quilt shop and sewing studio is bright and airy. One half is dedicated to retail items like fabric and tools, while the other is lined with tables and sewing machines.

Completed quilts hang on the walls, showing customers and students what’s possible.

The shop offers a range of workshops — from a one-hour crash course on how to use a sewing machine for curious people of all ages, to camp classes that teach kids how to sew bookbags and adult classes that show quilters how to use a special machine called a longarm. There are also classes where parents can bring their babies, which as a mom, was important for Clouser to include.

“You can just come and work alongside people who are in your same situation. You’re getting out of the house, you’re bringing your kid with you so you don’t have to worry about child care,” she said.

Clouser intentionally designed her business around creativity and accessibility — both values are woven into what she offers.

“Sewing and quilting can become expensive quickly, and not everyone has the financial resources to be able to invest in all the tools and equipment and material,” she said. “This is a space where you can come in and rent time in the studio and not have to invest in everything on your own.”

For this reason, Clouser offers tiered pricing for classes.

Those who want to take a class can pay for their spot alone or choose to contribute a bit extra to help cover the cost for someone else. The additional money goes into a community fund, which then helps to offset the cost of classes for those who can’t afford the full price.

The shop also offers monthly open-studio time where anyone can come in and work on a project alongside others, for free, in addition to selling pre-loved fabrics and notions too. Think unused fabric, zippers, spools of thread, bias tape and more.