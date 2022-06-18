A groundbreaking makes it official; the Vare Playground in Grays Ferry will undergo a $20 million rebuild using money from the city’s soda tax.

Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and other city officials were joined by the head of the Pew Charitable Trusts and others at the 100-year-old facility for the groundbreaking this week. Plans call for a complete makeover as part of the Rebuild Philadelphia effort, which uses money from the city’s sweetened beverage tax to fix playgrounds and libraries, in addition to paying for Pre-K educational opportunities in the city.

The facility has been a landmark in the community, but its age has been showing and the building has been crumbling. Now the pool is empty and the recreation center is surrounded by fencing in preparation for its replacement by a new almost 20,000 square foot facility with two different gyms and a multi-purpose room that can be converted into two classrooms.