After intense lifeguard recruitment efforts, Philly to open 80% of public pools

This summer is expected to be a hot one, but Philadelphians will be able to keep cool in city pools.

A total of 50 of the city’s 63 pools will open this summer — eight more than last year, when the city struggled to hire enough lifeguards. The city announced this year’s pool locations and opening dates Friday, following another aggressive lifeguard recruitment campaign amid a nationwide shortage.

“We want to make sure that every Philadelphian has access to a public, free swimming pool,” said Department of Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. “We also want to make sure that every Philadelphian can keep cool this summer using water.”

The pools will start opening on a rolling basis Tuesday, with around half opening before July 4. The city aims to have all pools open by mid-July. They’ll close on a rolling basis too, so pools that open later will close later.

Find a full pool opening schedule on the city’s website.