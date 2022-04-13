Philly increasing pay for lifeguards and offering free training to boost the ranks

Philadelphia has increased the starting pay for city lifeguards to $16 an hour as officials hope to get more candidates to apply.

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell made an urgent plea Wednesday morning at Samuel Recreation Center pool in Port Richmond, where she said filling the available lifeguard spots for about 70 city pools is very difficult.

“At Philly Parks and Rec, we hire between 700 and 800 staff members every single summer to make sure that Philadelphians, especially our youngest Philadelphians, can have a fun, safe summer experience at our pools,” she said.

About half of that number are lifeguards and the others are pool maintenance technicians, who are also essential to keeping the pool up and running.

The city is offering free training for 16 to 24-year-olds to entice more young people to apply for a summer job. Instructor Thelma Nesbitt said they are seeking people from all parts of the city.

“We need more young people to come out and train to be a lifeguard this summer, not just to give Philly a fun summer, which is certainly much needed, but because our city pools save lives,” she said.