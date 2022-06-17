Free summer meal sites for Philly kids and teens open next week

With Philadelphia public schools out for the summer, kids no longer have access to free school breakfasts and lunches. The city is launching its free summer student meal program next week to fill the gap.

“When school is not in session, thousands of Philadelphia students need access to nutritious meals,” said Deputy Mayor of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families Vanessa Garrett Harley, in a statement.

Officials with the city’s Office of Children and Families announced Friday that hundreds of child and youth meal sites will open across the city this summer — most on June 21. The locations will be announced online June 20. Additional sites will be added as they are confirmed.

All kids and teens up to age 18 can receive food from the sites, and no student ID is required.

The pre-pandemic food insecurity rate for Philadelphia children was 24% — much higher than the nationwide average of just over 14%, according to Feeding America.

“Hunger never takes a break, even when school is out,” said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell in a statement. “Providing free summer meals is a key part of our summer programming for children and youth.”