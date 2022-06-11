Philly expands summer activities to help young people stay busy in creative ways

The City of Philadelphia is promoting opportunities for youth to channel their energy into creativity this summer.

Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Hartley said everything from summer job opportunities to extended hours at Police Athletic League centers are available to give younger city residents a place to spend their summer in safe surroundings.

There are still openings for summer camps that can start as low as $20 a week at city recreation centers. The city’s camp finder app shows 113 currently available throughout Philadelphia.

The city is also working with hundreds of community-based organizations to provide free summer programs, and space is still available with a registration deadline of June 23. The programs will run from July 1 to Aug. 19, with more information available on the city’s website.