The city’s summer jobs program for young people aged 12-24 is getting a makeover. In partnership with the school district and Philadelphia Works, a nonprofit job readiness firm, the program is launching Career Connected Learning PHL, or C2L-PHL.

The new initiative provides year-round learning and career opportunities with hundreds of employers across many industries, said a spokesperson for the city’s Office of Children and Families.

C2L-PHL plans to hire 8,000 young people this summer and expand year-round, work-based activities for an additional 2,000. This replaces the city’s WorkReady program, which connected thousands of youth to summer jobs during the school year over the past decade.

Participants will access internships, mentoring, job shadowing and professional development.

This program is part of the vision by Mayor Cherelle Parker and Superintendent of Schools Tony Watlington, Sr. to keep young people engaged year-round and focused on workforce development and careers.