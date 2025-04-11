Studio 2 Extra: Meet the O.G. Philly Elmo
You've seen him - the furry red muppet leading the PME drumline down a city street. Tony Royster, founder of PME and often the guy in the costume, joins Avi Wolfman-Arent.Listen 12:15
Positive Movement Entertainment strives to bring unity to the community through percussion, encouraging kids to “put down the guns and pick up the drums”. The group’s surprise drumline appearances are led by a tall, off-brand Elmo.
“Philly Elmo” is now a city staple and PME founder Tony Royster hopes the mascot brings awareness to the group’s mission – and helps recruit young people for his growing drumline and drum lessons.
On this Studio 2 extra, he joined co-host Avi Wolfman-Arent to talk about PME’s goal to reduce gun violence and share the little-known origin story of the famous Philly Elmo.
Guest:
Tony Royster, founder of Positive Movement Entertainment and the PME drumline
