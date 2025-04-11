Studio 2 Extra: Meet the O.G. Philly Elmo

Positive Movement Entertainment strives to bring unity to the community through percussion, encouraging kids to “put down the guns and pick up the drums”. The group’s surprise drumline appearances are led by a tall, off-brand Elmo.

“Philly Elmo” is now a city staple and PME founder Tony Royster hopes the mascot brings awareness to the group’s mission – and helps recruit young people for his growing drumline and drum lessons.

On this Studio 2 extra, he joined co-host Avi Wolfman-Arent to talk about PME’s goal to reduce gun violence and share the little-known origin story of the famous Philly Elmo.

Guest:

Tony Royster, founder of Positive Movement Entertainment and the PME drumline