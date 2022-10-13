The emphasis of jawn is when you want to express that the noun is “extra” — it’s weird, it’s wild, it’s awesome — it can mean a lot of different things, but the context of the rest of the conversation will capture that.

Jawn is like the Philadelphia version of the French je ne sais quoi — “jawn sais quoi,” if you will. It has an intangible quality that is hard to express in any other word aside from jawn.

It’s both a noun and an abstract idea, it draws most of that context from the culture around it.

And jawn’s meaning isn’t just what the word is today — it’s also deeply connected to where the word came from.

A brief history of jawn

I hate to break it to you, Philly, but linguists agree that jawn actually comes from New York City and is derived from the word “joint,” which is deeply rooted in African American Vernacular English (AAVE), but its history goes back to around the time of emancipation.

Black Southerners used the term “juke joint” to refer to clubs and bars that were safe spaces for Black people to gather. Through the late 1800s, juke joints were where blues and ragtime music started to proliferate, giving way to other forms of music including jazz, boogie woogie dance music and, later, rock-and-roll.

During this time, joint was also a way to describe a place as seedy or dangerous. Places of ill repute like opium dens, gambling parlors and places where criminals met were referred to as joints. Joint’s divergent meaning also coincides with the rise of Jim Crow laws designed to disenfranchise, undermine and hold back Black people in the South. Laws that perpetuated “separate but equal” policies weren’t the only ways in which segregation was enforced. A racist dominant culture took, and in some cases still takes, aspects associated with Black culture and twists it to create a fictitious “boogie” man (side note — see how boogie woogie dance music morphed into boogie man, which can be a disparaging word for Black Americans).

It’s this hatred toward Black Americans in the South that leads to The Great Migration. From the 1910s through the 1970s, roughly six million Black Americans moved to the North, Midwest, and West to escape the oppression of the Jim Crow South. They brought with them their Southern Black culture which is why we find barbecue in Kansas City, why Chicago has its own style of jazz, and why New York City began to use the word joint.

By the mid-20th century, the word joint had gone through what’s called “semantic bleaching” where much of the word’s negative meaning was lost, and by the 1970s and 1980s, joint simply meant a place or a thing (a noun replacement, much like it is today).

Hip-hop culture and rap popularized the term joint which spread beyond New York City’s borders all along the east coast. This included Philadelphia where, according to Sandy Kingston of Philadelphia Magazine, joint evolved into jawn “because of the Southern drawl’s influence on Philly-tongue, not to mention that of African American Vernacular English, we tend to draw out our vowels and swallow our final consonants, so… no ’t’,” wrote Kingston.

It’s also around this time when joint and jawn take on main character energy.

Basically, referring to something as jawn wasn’t just a person, place or thing, but rather THE person, place or thing that diverges from the norm and has extraordinary qualities.