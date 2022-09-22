Next year, Philadelphia will choose a new mayor, and its City Council will have an influx of new members. So now is the time to remember that these streets are our streets, that the city should make it easier for neighbors to legally improve their blocks, not harder. Now is the time to reduce technical burdens and invest in programs and projects that empower communities, rather than slow down their ability to control their streets and make them safer, or a more attractive place to be.

Philadelphians have always gathered in the street to celebrate, protest and be in community together: after all, this is the city that knew the only place to celebrate the Phillies’ 2008 World Series win was on Broad Street. West Philadelphia trolley lines were shut down because of drum circles breaking out at 48th Street and Baltimore Ave. for President Barack Obama’s first election victory in 2008. From April to October every year, Philadelphians across the city flock to MLK Drive to bike, skate, or promenade along the road every weekend.

During the pandemic, more neighborhoods than ever before took to the street, with residents across the city discovering the joys of eating and walking in the road. In 2019, only four of 18 city Planning Districts featured at least one parklet or pedestrian plaza — small platforms that turn parking spaces into parks or plazas delineated by little more than planters and flexible posts. Some had as many as three. In 2021, every planning district saw citizens transforming parking spaces into pedestrian spaces or streeteries, ranging from 11 in the far Northeast to over 450 in Center City.

This year, Philadelphia tried desperately to get back to business as usual — and in doing so, forgot some of the hardest lessons learned during the height of the pandemic. We saw that making design reviews faster and more predictable, and enabling more flexibility in the approval process helped communities across the city to enjoy dining in the street. We saw how much safer, and how more than 5,000 people a day used MLK Drive when it was shut to cars.

The increasing regulation of streeteries, the return of cars to MLK drive, and a return of miserable traffic obscure these lessons, and help us forget that change is possible.