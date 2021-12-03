Philly Council passes bill to legalize ‘streeteries’ permanently in some areas

Streeteries are here to stay.

Philadelphia City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a bill that makes the outdoor dining structures permanently legal in certain parts of the city, including Center City, University City, and East Passyunk.

Under the measure, introduced by Councilmember Allan Domb, eateries located outside of those boundaries would need a district Councilmember to introduce an ordinance and the full Council to approve the measure, keeping intact a longstanding practice known as councilmanic prerogative, which gives lawmakers considerable control over activity in their districts.

Structures must meet certain design and placement requirements for restaurants to receive a one-year operation license from the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections.

For example, they must include a “crash-proof” physical barrier to keep diners safe from traffic; be ramp accessible; and be located in a parking lane directly abutting the restaurant that applied for the operating license.