‘Change is hard’: Why the future of a car-free MLK Drive remains in flux

Days after City Hall announced that Martin Luther King Drive will reopen to auto traffic in August, bicycle and pedestrian advocates say the future of the scenic roadway is still in play.

To them, the news came as a defeat after months of advocacy to make the closure permanent and a related petition that has drawn more than 5,000 signatures. But Randy LoBasso, from the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, which authored the petition, said his group isn’t giving up their efforts. The group is planning a rally to highlight the success of the temporary closure to traffic and says if they can’t stop automobiles from returning, they want to see a mutually acceptable compromise –– perhaps splitting up the roadway to allow for car lanes while also expanding bike and pedestrian areas.

“It’s a four-lane speedway through a park and it was part of the city’s high injury network,” he said. “I don’t think the people injured or killed there thought it was working before the pandemic.”

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration said the reintroduction of traffic would come along with some $1.4 million in improvements to the existing MLK Drive bike and pedestrian trails, including upgrades to lighting and paving. But in City Council hearings, Councilmember Curtis Jones made it clear a big push to reopen the park drive came from community groups in his West Philadelphia district.

Crystal Morris, president of the Wynnefield Residents Association, one of the groups that reached out to Jones, said their opposition came out of a sense that the closure sent more traffic into their community.

“We’re the passthrough for everyone trying to get downtown,” she said.

Without MLK open to cars, she said, more traffic came through neighborhood arterials like Belmont or Parkside avenues, as drivers searched for other ways to avoid gridlock on the famously congested Schuylkill Expressway.

“We’re excited that it’s reopening,” Morris said, of the park drive. “We understood the benefits and it was a great opportunity. But as things are opening up and as traffic is picking up it’s more of a hardship.”