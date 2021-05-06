Police clear PATCO encampment as City Council challenges Philly’s homeless strategy

Philadelphia City Council demanded answers on the strategy for connecting more people experiencing homelessness with longer-term housing in a budget hearing that began shortly after police cleared an encampment from a subway station.

Police administered removal of the encampment at the 12th and Locust Street PATCO stations Wednesday morning but did not allow press access during the removal. Unhoused people have lived underground there since at least December, seeking warmth and shelter. By 1 p.m., tents had been cleared and all evidence of the encampment gone. All that remained were notices posted that said people had to leave by 9 a.m Wednesday morning.

Sparks, one of the people evicted from the PATCO encampment, described being there as “a survival thing.”

“We came to live and be a community for the simple fact that we [have] been basically barred from other spaces,” they said. “It’s not what it looks like, like we’re trying to bully the subway or something like that. It’s more like we came to cure our pains.”

The Office of Homeless Services said at least 42 people out of the roughly 75 encampment residents have accepted housing and treatment services. OHS also said it gave notice on April 19 that it would disband the encampment and that they sent city agencies there three times a day, five days a week offering services.

While officers cleared the encampment, City Council questioned housing officials and the timing was not lost on Councilmember Helen Gym. She questioned the city’s broader encampment dispersal efforts –– which include the removal of other camps in areas like Kensington, Filbert Street near the Reading Terminal Market and I-676 –– and asked if they merely pushed homeless people to other, less safe locations.

“Resolution is not dispersal, it’s about actually getting people into some housing,” Gym said. “If resolution is dispersal with no clarity to where they’re going, it’s not resolving anything.”

A lengthy and high-profile housing protest last year that took the form of an encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway saw activists blast the city’s Office of Homeless Services over dispersal policies and overreliance on shelter beds. But in hearings, OHS director Elizabeth Hersh countered that her agency sought to transfer encampment residents to social services and, ideally, longer-term housing. She said the city counted some 40 encampments and councilmembers noted they saw homeless people living in city rec centers and other park facilities.