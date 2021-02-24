Philly, PATCO respond to Center City transit station encampment with social services

An encampment of people living in tents inside a Center City PATCO station has brought Philadelphia’s housing problem into clear view.

People set up tents inside the underground concourse at 12th and Locust streets seeking warmth and shelter during the recent snow emergency and ongoing cold snap. But the encampment can’t be blamed on the weather, said Liz Hersh, Director of Homeless Services at the city’s Office of Homeless Services.

“We just don’t have enough places for people to live, it’s really that simple,” she said. “It’s a symptom of the deep poverty that we see, the deep inequity and the gap between rich and poor. We have a lot of people who are living on disability income, which is [around] $800 a month, or maybe they have no income at all, and they just can’t afford to pay the rent.”

The city owns the concourse and PATCO operates the transit station, so the two entities are working together to address the situation, officials said Tuesday.

“These are individuals who have fallen on very difficult times, and we are working with the city to provide them with assistance and resources,” Delaware River Port Authority spokesperson Mike Williams said.

Hersh said outreach workers are educating people at the encampment about other options such as emergency shelters, residential treatment programs, and mental health facilities known as safe havens. She said these facilities operate without barriers to entry — individuals don’t need IDs to enter.

She added that over the last three years, the city has seen an increase in encampments, even though the number of people living on the street has gone down. The PATCO station tents popped up after 2020’s months-long political negotiation between Mayor Jim Kenney and the organizers of two large encampments along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Ridge Avenue near Philadelphia Housing Authority’s headquarters. The encampments came in response to a long-brewing crisis compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.