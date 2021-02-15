Camden Director of Human Services Carmen Rodriguez said that Code Blue is supposed to be a “life-saving” measure, and not meant to provide comfort.

“When we do warm warming sites, we’re not here to invite the unhoused in to feel comfortable, to give all kinds of haircuts and baths and feed them lasagna and things of that nature,” Rodriguez said.

Jones, for whom the endeavor is “a ministry,” bristled at the remark.

“Stop throwing these people in the trash,” she said. “Listening to the City Council meeting, I thought: Have we come so far from loving one another? Maybe they’re getting their haircut so they can look presentable and feel good about themselves!”

Jones’ family members said they are used to her spending nights in the gym, in an “apartment” she has created on one side draped in blankets that hide her from the patrons’ view. Jones said she’s grateful that old friend Elton Custis, a mental health supervisor and Camden Board of Education member, visits at midnight to watch over the shelter while she sleeps.

“She’s been supportive of me since I was a kid in middle school, like a big sister,” Custis said. “I just go ahead and stay the night so she can get the rest she needs.”

Jones also gets help from Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriguez, who has his officers stop by regularly to help insure the shelter’s safety.

When Jones’ parents visited the shelter, her dad, Ron Kirkland, handed each of the patrons a $5 bill. “Wawa is the Dudley Do-Right of Camden,” said Jones’ mother, Wilda Twyne. “I pray every day: God, please put a shield over her, because she has all kinds coming in here.”

Although Kellum admits it can be difficult to convince people to keep their masks on, the shelter endeavors to observe COVID-19 prevention protocols. “I’m not going to see people die in the street because of COVID,” Kellum said.

Shanell Hannah’s two young daughters came and took the temperatures of people entering the gym. “I just wanted to let them know that not everyone is as privileged as they are,” Hannah said.

Longtime social worker Judyann McCarthy also brought her children to volunteer at the shelter. McCarthy’s organization, Seeds of Hope, helped as well. “This is the America I know we can be,” said McCarthy. “We need each other and this shelter has proven that to me.”

Jennifer Conrad volunteered because she was grateful for Jones’ support in the past. “My daughter was in the Camden Sophisticated Sisters, and Wawa kept her on a good path,” said Conrad. “Now when she needs something, I just ask, ‘Where?’”

Jones said churches have not been much help — with a few exceptions, like Fellowship Community in Collingswood and in Mount Laurel, and First Refuge Baptist and Higher Temple in Camden. “I find it frustrating because the true ministry is outside the four walls of the church,” said Jones. “You have to meet people where they are.”

For Jones, the shelter has become a home away from home, “a humbling experience” that has “softened” her. She describes its patrons with affection.

“We have Pops,” she said, “who shuffles when he walks. He’ll say, ‘I would love to dine with you,’ he’s so debonair!” And there’s the man who lost his wife and home: “He was an information technology guy, he has pictures of himself with Obama!” Jones said.

Jones said she considers the shelter’s population “one big dysfunctional family. They laugh with me and protect me.”

Still, Jones is aware that the shelter is a waystation in its patrons’ lives — many of whom, she said, grapple with “many kinds of mental illness or addiction.”

On a recent night, she met a familiar patron at the entrance.

“Are you high?” she asked him. “Aren’t you supposed to be at Joseph’s House? Don’t you want to go where it’s more permanent?

“Yes,” he said, with a grin. “But I’m already here, and it’s 31 degrees.”

Last week, Kellum — who Jones credits for bringing much-needed structure and “impeccable organizing skills” to the venture — surveyed the gym as she prepared to serve rotisserie chicken.

“Imagine,” she said, “if I had not made that call, how many bodies would have been frozen in the streets of Camden?”

Custis said he plans to visit other shelters to see how they compare with the one at Yorkship, especially in light of Rodriguez’s comment at the council meeting.

“I’d like to see what they’ve been doing if they think this shelter is a luxury.” Custis believes the Yorkship operation could be “a very good model” and hopes the county and state adopt some of the measures his friend has introduced. This week, Jones and three other New Jersey residents will be honored by Gov. Phil Murphy to mark Black History Month.

“Tawanda is warming more than just the bodies,” Custis said. “She’s warming their souls, their minds, and their hearts … treating them like normal human beings and giving them hope to push forward.”