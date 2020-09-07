Camden’s Melanin Market provides a breath of fresh air for Black businesses

Organizer Tawanda Jones didn’t sleep at all during the 48 hours preceding the debut of her Masked Melanin Market on Aug. 30 in Camden’s Waterfront South neighborhood.

For over 30 years, she’s run the famed Camden Sophisticated Sisters drill team, currently on hiatus because of COVID-19. But bringing together more than 100 vendors and a small food court for a safe, open-air market during a pandemic was something else entirely.

“I’m thinking, this is like a wedding,” she said. “It’s going to be chaotic and on the day of, it’s all going to fall into place.”

During a moment of national reckoning over systemic racism against Black Americans, the Melanin Market gave entrepreneurs of color in the area some fresh air.

“The whole experience felt like a dream, a family reunion,” said Jones.

The mood on the three blocks of Broadway blocked off for the event was so buoyant that vendors and customers took occasional breaks to line dance to the music played by her son, DJ Robb Jones.

Vendors were asked to pay $40 to cover the costs of permits, tables and chairs, with one notable exception — the nonprofit Shoes for the Soul, who “brought shoes by the truckload” to distribute for free, Jones said. She refused to take their money; she did the same for other nonprofits.

“There was a neighbor who complained about having to move his car,” said Jones. “I’m thinking, this event is bigger than him or me, there were barefoot kids getting shoes!” Still, she began looking for a location that wouldn’t inconvenience any residents.

It was old friend Camden County Police Lt. Gabriel Rodriguez who suggested the city’s waterfront and introduced Jones to county park officials. On Sunday, the market was held at Wiggins Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will return for two more Sundays, Sept. 13 and 20.

Vendors sold everything from apparel for small dogs to handmade jewelry to homemade puddings, juices and gourmet butter.

For Teresa Hill, whose newly-founded KiNaté Kreations features decorated drinking goblets and mugs, the market was perfectly timed.

Hill had been bartending at Camden’s Krystal’s Lounge when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and even with the partial reopening of restaurants, tips would have been minimal due to capacity limits.