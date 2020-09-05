As protests against police brutality and racism swept the nation this spring, Camden, New Jersey received national media attention as a model for community policing.

However, many city residents have been critical of this praise. Among these voices is Watu Moja, a local nonprofit led by young people telling their own story about the reality of life in Camden.

They created Camden Arts for Change, an initiative to advocate for social justice through the arts. In August, WHYY joined Watu Moja for a livestream poetry reading and a conversation about art and activism.