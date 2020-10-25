Camden celebrates a BLM artwork that had a contentious creation

It shouldn’t have been surprising that the paint on the huge Black Lives Matter sign on Broadway in Camden faded before the unveiling on Saturday — less than a week after a handful of residents and activists had carefully applied it to the Broadway asphalt.

“It’s a mess,” Camden County NAACP president Kevin Barfield said of the effort, which had already been marked by rancor. Camden city leaders washed their hands of it after organizer Stephne Coney, whose National Stop the Violence Alliance led the effort, accused Camden Mayor Frank Moran of racism.

“When you have Hispanic leadership and they’re trying to control the narratives of Black events, then that’s a racial issue,” Coney said. “Tell me what the mayor knows about Juneteenth, tell me what he knows about the African diaspora. They’re straight-up ignorant.”

Several Camden residents also complained that Coney didn’t try hard enough to recruit more local activists for the project, and that during the painting some non-Black participants were criticized for being involved at all.

Still, on Saturday about 100 supporters gathered in front of a stage on Broadway to honor the painting and the movement it symbolizes. Speeches reflected the frustration of the organizers, heightened when Coney discovered that vendors were being asked to pay a license fee of about $70; she said Fuentes had previously guaranteed her the fee would be waived.

At one point, Coney marched down Broadway, vowing to move police barriers blocking vendors and, saying, “If I am arrested, let it be!”

City Councilman Angel Fuentes had originally reached out to Coney, a friend of 30 years, about Camden’s Black Lives Matter plans back in July. Fuentes refused to attend Saturday’s celebration of the Coney-led Black Lives Matter initiative because Coney and her daughter, Sescily Coney, were “screaming and yelling at the mayor” at a recent Zoom meeting about logistics.

“I couldn’t even sleep that night, it was so stressful,” said Fuentes, “and to say that the mayor and I hate Black people?”

City spokesman Vince Basara said Camden has Black Lives Matter events planned for the future, and Fuentes said, “I apologize to the African American leaders and promise that this will never, ever happen again.”

City resident and activist Ojii BaBa Madi noted that Coney’s organization was a national one and wished there had been more local involvement.

“It just never from the start had a feel of connecting with the Camden community, and especially the young leaders here,” he said. He put Coney in contact with his son, who had helped lead a previous Black Lives Matter march in the city, but said his son was turned off by Coney’s emphasis on “national figures” showing up, and a suggestion that the painting might have Coney’s picture on it.

Coney pointed out that even though she currently resides elsewhere, she was born and raised in Camden and is a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate.

“I’m not a stranger,” she said. “I’m here basically every day.”

The NAACP’s Barfield believed that more Camden students would have participated in the painting had the city helped with communication.

“The school district,” said Barfield, “wouldn’t send out information to promote the event.”