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The Philadelphia Board of Education has delayed its vote on the district’s controversial and long-awaited facilities plan that would close 17 schools and modernize nearly 170 other buildings.

Notice of the delay came just hours before Thursday’s scheduled vote. The board will push the vote to April 30 to consider Superintendent Tony Watlington’s proposal, according to a statement.

The board said Thursday’s delay is “being done in the spirit of partnership with the communities we serve” in response to community input and feedback.

“We recognize that the future of our school facilities is a matter of significant interest that requires the highest level of collaboration,” Reginald Streater, the board’s president, said in the statement. “In the spirit of partnership, we are taking this time to ensure our stakeholders understand the proposal before the Board votes.”

The news comes amid a politically charged week between education leaders and City Hall after several City Council members said the process was being rushed.

Watlington’s plan has faced several revisions, with the initial plan calling for the closure of 20 schools. He unveiled what he called the “final plan” on Monday. It carries a $3 billion price tag over 10 years and includes closing 17 school buildings while modernizing 169 others.