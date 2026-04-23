Philadelphia Board of Education postpones vote on facilities plan that would close 17 schools following pushback
“We are taking this time to ensure our stakeholders understand the proposal before the Board votes,” Reginald Streater, the board’s president, said in a statement.
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The Philadelphia Board of Education has delayed its vote on the district’s controversial and long-awaited facilities plan that would close 17 schools and modernize nearly 170 other buildings.
Notice of the delay came just hours before Thursday’s scheduled vote. The board will push the vote to April 30 to consider Superintendent Tony Watlington’s proposal, according to a statement.
The board said Thursday’s delay is “being done in the spirit of partnership with the communities we serve” in response to community input and feedback.
“We recognize that the future of our school facilities is a matter of significant interest that requires the highest level of collaboration,” Reginald Streater, the board’s president, said in the statement. “In the spirit of partnership, we are taking this time to ensure our stakeholders understand the proposal before the Board votes.”
The news comes amid a politically charged week between education leaders and City Hall after several City Council members said the process was being rushed.
Watlington’s plan has faced several revisions, with the initial plan calling for the closure of 20 schools. He unveiled what he called the “final plan” on Monday. It carries a $3 billion price tag over 10 years and includes closing 17 school buildings while modernizing 169 others.
The following schools are slated for closure, with changes expected to take effect beginning in the 2027–2028 school year.
PreK-8 schools
- Robert Morris Elementary
- Samuel Pennypacker School
- John Welsh Elementary School
- Laura W. Waring School
- Overbrook Elementary School
- Rudolph Blankenburg School
- Fitler Academics Plus
Middle schools
- General Louis Wagner Middle School
- Stetson Middle School
- Warren G. Harding Middle School
- William T. Tilden Middle School
- Academy for the Middle Years, or AMY, at Northwest
High schools
- Lankenau High School
- Paul Robeson High School
- Parkway Northwest High School
- Parkway West High School
- Penn Treaty High School
Criticism of the proposal centers around how it would disproportionately impact Black students and move hundreds of students to lower-performing schools.
Last month, Mayor Cherelle Parker proposed a $1 rideshare tax to generate money for the school district, which is facing a $300 million budget deficit. In response, Uber launched a six-figure advertising campaign calling on Philadelphians to voice opposition to the tax. If approved, the tax would go into effect Jan. 1, 2027, and could generate $48 million annually by 2028.
The school district has also proposed $225 million in budget cuts to go into effect next school year. This would eliminate 220 building substitute positions and reassign 340 school-based roles. Parker said this would cause an increase in overall class sizes.
The board will still meet Thursday to consider other business.
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