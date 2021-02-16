Philly facing $450M budget shortfall; officials eye cuts, taxes, and privatization

Philadelphia is staring down an estimated half-billion dollar budget hole after a bruising pandemic year — and officials say steep budget cuts are a near certainty.

City Hall budget officials said the city is facing $5.1 billion in costs through the next fiscal year to maintain current spending and services. But reduced tax collections and the exhaustion of one-off relief grants mean revenue is currently projected to come in at $4.6 to $4.7 billion, with city economists forecasting a likely $450 million shortfall.

Budget Director Marisa Waxman said that while city revenues had begun to tick back up, they were still far short of pre-pandemic levels, with about two months to go before the city unveils its next annual budget. And, at the same time, she said, critical expenditures like homeless services and insurance costs had increased.

“Our revenues are not bouncing back the way we would have hoped,” she said.