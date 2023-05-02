The School District of Philadelphia came before City Council Tuesday morning for its budget review, with district leaders telling councilmembers they need billions of dollars to repair their crumbling infrastructure, among other things.

Superintendent Tony Wattlington said strengthening school safety, partnering with parents and community, and accelerating academic achievement are the keys to making the district better. He noted that spending on city schools has risen recently.

“When we look at two year trends, per pupil budgets are up 19% since fiscal year 2022. So we are certainly appreciative of that key budgetary note,” Wattlington said.

School Board Vice President Mallory Fix-Lopez said the district still needs much more money before it can resolve all the issues it’s facing. Those problems include half a dozen schools closing this year due to the discovery of asbestos.

“$2.4 billion is required to address building systems that are either failing, damaged, or beyond their service life due to deferred maintenance costs,” she said. “Another $430 million is required to address health hazards, risks and life safety deficiencies every year.”

Mayor Jim Kenney kicked off the hearing, saying the city is doing its part to increase funding for the city schools.