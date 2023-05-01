The Pa. legislature seems to have met a tax break it dislikes: one for teachers, nurses, and cops

Budget deals between former Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican majorities in the state legislature created hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks by expanding existing programs or starting new ones.

In the 2017-18 fiscal year, the state handed out $477 million in tax credits, according to a December report from the Independent Fiscal Office, a nonpartisan legislative agency. That number rose to $679 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year, and is projected to reach almost $1 billion this fiscal year.

About $264 million — roughly two-fifths of the total tax break dollars awarded in the 2021-22 fiscal year — went to either individuals or corporations who donated to private school scholarships.

But the state has also approved hundreds of millions to encourage everything from concerts and helicopter flight simulators to large industrial projects that would use Pennsylvania gas or milk.

Following the trend, Shapiro proposed a relatively small credit, estimated to cost $24.7 million in its first year, in forgone tax revenue, to aid in the retention and expansion of three professions he named as critical in his March budget ask — law enforcement, nurses, and educators.

Citing retirements, many industries have complained of a shortage of skilled workers. But Shapiro singled out those three, all of which face high vacancies and low recruitment, for help in his budget address.

“This is a moment when we have to believe in people and invest in those on the front lines of teaching our kids and keeping our communities safe and healthy,” Shapiro said.

The proposal would allow newly certified members of those three professions to receive up to $2,500 off their state income taxes.

The credit would be nonrefundable — recipients would save only the amount of tax they would have paid, rather than also receiving the unused portion of the credit as a refund payment.

As the Associated Press reported in March, in order to receive the full $2,500 annual benefit with the state’s 3.07 flat income tax rate a nurse, teacher, or cop would have to make almost $82,000 — far above the normal starting wage for those professions.

Such a setup lessens the benefit, noted policy analysts.

“If it is not refundable, then that means that the people who are earning the least are going to be left out of the credit,” Sam Waxman, deputy director of state policy research at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning Washington D.C.-based think tank, told Spotlight PA. “That’s why it is so important for credits to be refundable and to get the full value.”

Since the address, Shapiro has toured the commonwealth and touted endorsements for the program from police chiefs, nursing school presidents, and a slew of young workers who might benefit from the credit.

Reception has been mixed. The credit’s limited impact on lower-wage workers has led to some ambivalence among teachers’ advocates like the Pennsylvania State Education Association, which represents 177,000 school workers across the state, and is the commonwealth’s largest teachers union.