Pennsylvania aims to expand breast cancer screenings

Pennsylvania lawmakers on Wednesday sent a bill to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk that they say will save lives by helping patients afford additional screenings to diagnose breast cancer more quickly.

Shapiro, a Democrat, has said he will sign it. The bill passed the state House of Representatives unanimously after it won unanimous approval in the state Senate last month.

Under the bill, health insurers must cover out-of-pocket costs for patients who are deemed to be at risk for breast cancer when they undergo a supplemental, or second, screening for the disease during a coverage year.