By the time Josie Stalcar started student teaching, more than half of her 46 classmates in Penn State’s music education program had dropped out.

Just six accepted teaching jobs after they graduated in May, including Stalcar and her best friend. Stalcar teaches in the district she graduated from, Susquehanna Township, while her best friend works in another community.

“She’s putting in her two-weeks notice tomorrow,” Stalcar said Thursday addressing more than 100 educators, advocates, and policymakers assembled to discuss Pennsylvania’s teacher shortage.

With the new school year barely underway, she said many new teachers are overwhelmed and some are burnt out already.

“We find that it’s not what we thought it was going to be. Yes, things are going to be different… but some things are just way different,” Stalcar said.

For more than a decade, Pennsylvania’s pool of new teachers has been shrinking, placing added pressure on those who go into teaching.

Stalcar was one of more than two dozen teachers, school leaders, and researchers to sound the alarm and offer dozens of solutions during a one-day summit in Harrisburg hosted by Teach Plus Pennsylvania, a teacher empowerment group, and the National Center on Education and the Economy (NCEE).

They talked about solutions already in place, like waived policies to make teaching in Pennsylvania more appealing to retired teachers and teachers from other states. They also discussed future goals, including scholarships, pipeline programs, and paid apprenticeships.

“This is something where there’s not one single thing that’s going to solve this problem overnight,” said Eric Hagarty, the state’s acting secretary of education. “I think collectively within these hundred plus different things, we will accomplish our goal here.”

While the summit was a one-day-only event, organizers said they plan to publish a report with their findings and form a consortium focussed on solving the state’s teacher shortage to keep the conversation going.

Understanding the scope of Pa.’s teacher shortage

Just how many teaching positions are vacant in Pennsylvania is unknown since the state doesn’t collect staffing data from districts.

Hagarty said tracking district vacancies is a central component of the department’s new educator workforce strategy. Before the state can track staffing levels, the department has to update its outdated information management system.

“I hope that we will have a better story to tell around data collection if we convene like this again in six months,” Hagarty said.

Without staffing data, researchers like Ed Fuller at Penn State, and others, have looked at other sources for answers.