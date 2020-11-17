Penn pledges $100 million to help fix Philly’s schools

Updated: 3 p.m.

The University of Pennsylvania has pledged to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to the School District of Philadelphia, the university and local officials announced Tuesday.

The money will be used to improve building conditions and remediate hazards such as asbestos.

The university and the school district called the donation the “largest contribution to the School District in its history.”

“Nothing is more important than the health and welfare of our children, and few things are more crucial to a community than the safety and quality of its public schools,” said Penn President Amy Gutmann in the release. “When Philadelphia’s schools and school children succeed, all Philadelphia succeeds.”

Penn has been under growing pressure from faculty, students, and others to provide more financial support to Philadelphia’s public school system, which has been under financial distress for years.

Because of its nonprofit status, Penn does not pay property taxes on its considerable West Philadelphia landholdings.

Community members have pushed the university to make payments in lieu of taxes (PILOTs), which other Ivy League institutions such as Harvard and Yale already do.

Penn’s donation comes in addition to its work with some of the neighborhood public schools bordering its University City campus. Most notably, Penn makes annual, per-student payments to support Penn Alexander, a K-8 school.

The school district’s facilities crisis has been well-documented.