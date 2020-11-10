Philly cancels plan to return students to classrooms as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 12:52 p.m.

With COVID-19 cases rising in the city, Philadelphia public school officials have delayed plans to bring some students back into school buildings on Nov. 30.

A memo sent from principals and another sent by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan to school district staff indicate that the reopening plan is on hold.

“In order to help safeguard the health and well-being of our staff, students and families, the School District of Philadelphia has determined that all schools will remain fully virtual at this time,” according to a note sent from principals to district families. “This means our plans to begin transitioning to a hybrid learning model later this month are on hold and all students will continue with 100% digital learning until further notice.”

It is unclear how long this delay will last.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite released a letter to families that said families who chose the hybrid model will “maintain that selection when guidance and data show it is safe to move to hybrid learning.”

He added that teachers will continue to complete training geared toward eventually holding hybrid classes.

“We realize this is disappointing news for many students and families who want to resume in-person learning, but safety has been and will remain our highest priority,” Hite wrote.