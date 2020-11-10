Pa. coronavirus update: Record increase in daily COVID-19 cases

Record increase in daily COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, breaking record set a few days ago

Pennsylvania added more than 4,361 positive cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the state total to 238,657, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This is a new high when it comes to an increase in the daily case count, since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was just set on Saturday.

As of Monday night, there were 62 new reported deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total to 9,086.

There are 1,827 people in hospitals with COVID-19, and of those, 393 are in intensive care. Most of those are ages 65 or older.

The department says there has been a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in younger people, especially people between the age of 19-24. In most parts of the state, the percentage of cases from this age group has been increasing since April.

The department added that people have to wear masks at all businesses and whenever they leave their homes. It also stressed the importance of measures like hand-washing, staying home whenever possible, and downloading the COVID Alert PA app.