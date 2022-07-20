New report details pandemic impact on Philly housing and homelessness

But for part of 2020, the Department of Licenses and Inspections temporarily curtailed interior inspections of occupied rental properties due to COVID-19. Between mid-March and late April that year, as scientists were still learning about the virus, the department only sent out an inspector when a resident lodged what’s known as a “life safety complaint.” Having no heat is an example.

Though relatively brief, the temporary policy shift, which ended by early May of 2020, translated to a drop in housing code violations for the year — 109 housing code violations per 1,000 occupied units.

In 2019, the department recorded 194.7 violations per 1,000 occupied units.

City spokesperson Sarah Peterson said the decrease also reflects the fact that renters had the right, as they do now, to refuse entry to an enforcement inspector.

“And some residents did refuse entry even after they filed a complaint because they weren’t comfortable having an inspector in their home during the early days of the pandemic,” said Peterson.

But Osarugue Osa-Edoh, a supervising attorney at Community Legal Services, said the numbers also tell the story of residents who quietly suffered while living with less serious, but nonetheless detrimental, housing conditions like mold and pest infestation, a trigger for asthma.

“Tenants that I worked with were now seeing the negative effects on their health more at this time because they were at home more with these conditions,” said Osa-Edoh.

“It was definitely really tough. It almost felt like a no-end-in-sight situation,” she added.

While many renters struggled as a result of COVID-19, the pandemic had a positive impact on homelessless in Philadelphia, according to the city. Fewer people experienced homelessness in 2020 than in 2019.

Fewer people lived on the street. But there were also fewer people who spent time staying with friends or family because they had nowhere else to go.

In 2020, a total of 5,634 people experienced homelessness. In 2019, that figure was 5,735.