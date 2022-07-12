Supporting the urban tree canopy is not just a matter of encouraging new plantings — though requesting a tree is a valid way for individual residents to help.

A more responsible and financially efficient solution would be to protect existing trees from destruction. Studies show that it’s equally important to invest money into tree maintenance so that they grow enough to maximize their benefit in an urban space and to the people who live there. This bill has no mention of a long-term maintenance strategy, or where the funding for maintenance would come from.

How will developers be monitored and held accountable?

The city needs to ensure that replacement trees are non-invasive, beneficial to the ecosystem, are of healthy quality, and are planted and maintained in a way that will secure their longevity and maximize their prosperity. Without a central oversight position established to monitor and enforce these new regulations, we will be left to trust developers, and will be limited in our ability to hold them accountable.