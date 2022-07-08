Pa. climate rule takes effect as sides prepare for trial this fall

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

The commonwealth’s climate rule is in effect, but it will be months before Pennsylvanians know whether it’s here to stay.

Pennsylvania’s regulation allowing the state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative took effect July 1, making it the first major fossil fuel-producing state to price carbon emissions.

But, two lawsuits against the rule are pending in Commonwealth Court and the judge overseeing both has yet to decide whether to pause the program until the full cases can be heard.

Arguments for one are tentatively set for September. The other might not be heard until November.

Without a preliminary injunction, Pennsylvania is free to begin participation in RGGI, a cap-and-trade program among 11 other states.

Under the regulation, power plants have to start keeping track of their emissions as of July 1, though they won’t have to pay for them yet.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is working to get the program running in the state. It has posted instructions and compliance forms on its website.

In the program, power plants must buy an allowance for each ton of carbon dioxide they emit, making dirtier sources more expensive and less competitive when selling electricity to the grid. In the most recent allowance auction, in June, the price was $13.90 per ton.

Pennsylvania’s program is designed to ramp up over the next few years. Plants have until March 1, 2024 to pay for all of their required 2022 allowances.