Combatting the global energy crisis

Russia’s war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions have disrupted energy supplies and made energy security a top priority for nations again. Countries all around the world are feeling the shock of rising prices during a time when energy demand is growing and supplies are limited. How can we meet the world’s energy needs without derailing transitions to clean energy and accelerating climate change? Should nuclear energy play a bigger role, and how fast can we ramp up other renewables?

Also, travelers over the fourth of July holiday felt painfully high gas prices. Why are they so steep, what can President Biden do to bring relief at the pump, and what are the tradeoffs?

Guests

Joseph Majkut, Director of the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. @josephmajkut

Melissa Lott, Director of Research at the Columbia University’s Center of Global Energy Policy. @mclott