Activists bring climate clock to Pa. capitol to urge lawmaker action

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania activists want lawmakers in Harrisburg to know the clock is ticking on climate change action.

About two dozen people on Monday chanted “Act in time!” as organizers uncovered a six-foot-long clock counting down to the year 2030.

Unveiling the clock was the final piece of a three-day event called the Pennsylvania Climate Convergence.

Scientists say dramatic steps must be taken by the end of the decade in order to have a shot at limiting global warming below catastrophic levels.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the world’s energy supply should reach net-zero emissions by mid-century to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Net-zero means any remaining emissions would be captured before they reach the atmosphere.

Elise Silvestri, a recent high school graduate and an organizer with Sunrise Pittsburgh, said the key to finding hope in the face of climate change is education.