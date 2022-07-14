Philly refreshes home repair program with hopes of preserving more properties

Got a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

In response to feedback from residents and contractors, Philadelphia has revamped a citywide program that provides affordable loans for major home repairs.

“We felt we needed to make it a little bit less challenging for folks,” said David Thomas, president of the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation.

The Restore Repair Renew initiative is now offering direct low-interest loans up to $50,000 — double the previous limit.

Income-eligible homeowners will also have a lot more time to get the repair work completed. The construction period was extended from three months to 12 months.

To help attract more contractors, homeowners must now put down 50% of a project’s estimated cost up front. The previous requirement was 30%.

The goal of the program, launched in March 2019, remains the same: To preserve affordable homes and neighborhoods.

The 10-year loans offered through the program can be used to fix roofs and sidewalks, as well as replace water lines and windows. Mold mitigation, plumbing, and electrical work are covered too.

“We live in rowhomes. So, if one house comes down, three houses are affected,” Thomas said. “The impact of that is that it has a negative impact on the value of the neighborhood. The block itself becomes devalued to some degree because of this instability.”