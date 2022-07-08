Got a busted hot water heater? Philly homeowners can get help from a new fund

Got a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A few dozen Philadelphia homeowners struggling to replace broken hot water heaters will soon get relief from a new emergency fund.

The fund, launched by the Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA), will pay to replace hot water heaters for about 65 low-income families — a need staff say they hadn’t been able to meet before.

“What initially brought our attention to it, was the number of calls we got from, ‘Mrs. Smith’ [for example], whose heater was working fine, but she doesn’t have hot water in her house, and it’s too costly for her to just go out and have a new tank put in,” said Steve Luxton, CEO of the Energy Coordinating Agency.