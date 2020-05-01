Updated at 5:27 p.m.

–

With a looming budget hole in excess of a half billion dollars, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is seeking $370 million in spending cuts and a battery of “revenue enhancement” measures –– including a small property tax hike to help aid city’s schools.

Sources present for a City Council briefing Thursday told PlanPhilly the Mayor planned to revise a $5.2 billion budget introduced in March to compensate for a projected $649 million shortfall linked to the coronavirus shutdown.

The city’s property tax rate would rise from 1.3998% to 1.4551%. The 3.95% increase would amount to a $58 tax increase for a home assessed at $150,000. The additional property tax revenue would go to the School District, which is staring down a $1 billion deficit over the next five years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An early payment discount for property taxes would also be eliminated, Kenney’s plans show.

Nonresidents would see their wage taxes rise slightly from 3.4481% to 3.5019% — a $26 annual increase for the average commuter earning $50,000 a year — while city residents would continue to pay a 3.8712% rate. The wage tax had previously been on track to fall to 3.6997% for residents and 3.2953% by 2022.

Officials indicated they would also freeze planned reductions in the city’s wage and business taxes and raise the city’s parking tax from 22.5% to 27%. Some city permit fees would also rise.

The city expected the proposed tax increases and freezes would result in $50 million in additional revenue over the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.