Map: Which Philly ZIP codes got the most city COVID-19 business relief so far

The city’s small business relief funds have touched virtually every neighborhood in the city –– but certain areas saw more benefits than others.

The Philadelphia COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund was jointly assembled by the city, the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation, and private donors. To date, it has disbursed some $3.43 million to 563 businesses; about $2.4 million in small grants, and another $950,000 as no-interest loans to larger companies.

According to a PlanPhilly analysis, about a third of all funding went to just six out of 49 ZIP codes. Most of these areas were clustered in or around Center City –– adjacent and gentrifying neighborhoods like Fishtown and Northern Liberties both saw dozens of small businesses land relief funding.

Kevin Lessard, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Commerce Department said the city was still in the process of distributing awards and this pattern would change.

“This list as mapped is an incomplete picture regarding the geographic breakdown of awards made,” he said. “As more businesses are added to the updated listing, there will be greater geographic diversity. We specifically prioritized service to high-poverty areas as one of our eligibility criteria.”

Around 60% of businesses given support are owned by people of color and 34% are women business owners, Lessard said.

He said that the distribution of grants also reflected the geographic concentration of business activity in the city.

“We do expect to see clustering like this as many of the city’s businesses are located in commercial corridors,” he said.