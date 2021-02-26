New coronavirus grants for small Pa. businesses aim for inclusivity, but can’t track success

The loan fund is one of the state’s Community Development Financial Institutions, some of which will now help administer the program. CDFIs have strong relationships with small and minority-owned businesses, and a deep understanding of the challenges they face in getting government assistance.

Hotels, bars, restaurants, and other businesses in the hospitality industry can apply for grants from the new program. Applicants must have no more than 300 employees and a net worth of less than $15 million. Priority will go to businesses that haven’t yet received state or federal aid, had to close as a result of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus mitigation orders, or can show a 50% loss of income after March 2020.

The maximum amount available is $50,000.

In the scramble for coronavirus relief, the smallest and most vulnerable businesses have often been left behind.

White-owned businesses reported a 60% success rate when applying for Paycheck Protection Loans, the federal government’s primary business relief program, compared to 29% for Black-owned businesses, according to a survey by a Washington, D.C. consulting firm last winter. Asian, Black, and Hispanic business owners were also more likely than their white counterparts to believe they were not eligible for the program, the survey found.

The gap for Pennsylvania’s first relief program for small businesses, offering $61 million in low-interest loans, was just as stark. The program was announced last March, as the state scrambled to help small businesses reeling from coronavirus shutdowns as quickly as possible. Owners could only apply through state-certified, local economic development organizations. All the money was accounted for in six frantic days. Of nearly 900 applications, only 5% came from people of color.

“There were some areas of the state we were not getting to and the reach to diverse businesses was not as strong as we had hoped,” said Carol Kilko, deputy secretary for business finance and workforce development at the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The department promised to do better with a $225 million grant program last summer overseen by the CDFI network and targeted toward business owners of color, acknowledging that they face “historic systemic barriers” in seeking state and federal funding. Roughly half the money was set aside for them.

This time, however, there is no dedicated funding for those businesses, and it may be difficult to assess how well the money reaches them. The state law that created the program doesn’t give the department the authority to collect data on race or ethnicity from applicants, Kilko said.

“If counties choose not to collect that information, then, yes, it would be difficult for us to know,” she said.

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the economic fallout of the pandemic. In November, 45% of restaurant operators reported that — without more federal aid — it was unlikely they would still be in business in six months, according to a survey by the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.