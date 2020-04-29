Need money to keep your small business afloat? Here’s a how-to guide.

First, know your options

“I think small business owners, after they get over the challenges and the immediate trauma of what they’re going through, need to really focus on how they can save money immediately,” said Jim Burnett, executive director of the West Philadelphia Financial Services Institute. “Did you call your landlord? Did you call your lender? Have you called your utilities or your insurance company or any of your overhead costs, to see if you can reduce those costs at least over the next 60 days?”

The next step, he said, is making connections and locating external resources. Can you connect with a business association capable of lobbying public officials for support, or apply for emergency funding from the city or state? If you don’t have existing relationships with a bank, can you reach out to a community credit union or a smaller local loan provider?

“You should get to the point where you can start to assess, if the governor comes back tomorrow and says ‘OK, we’re going to open up,’ what is realistic for you. Will it take a month, two months, six months, a year?”

Part of that assessment includes being familiar with the financial options available: grants, federal aid programs, city funding, microloans. But for many businesses, it’s hard to know what to choose.

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, meant to help small businesses keep their workforces employed during the coronavirus shutdown, opened a second round of applications Monday. But while the concept of the program is good, the help that it provides is sometimes limited. That’s because big banks are required to use their own capital to make SBA-approved loans, so they usually offer aid via pre-existing relationships. And that, in turn, means that the smallest of businesses get left out of the deal.

“If you do not have a relationship with a bank, you’ve got to have tax returns, you’ve gotta have financial statements, documents on operations … and by the time you pull this all together, the funding is gone,” Nick Shenoy, president of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, explained. It’s tough to get aid, he added, especially for family-owned businesses that may not be business documentation-savvy.

“Some of the restaurants are here to make money, but other [owners] are just here to survive … some of them are immigrants, some of them are not very well educated. Those businesses are in danger of not coming back.”

Harold Epps, former Philadelphia commerce director, told KYW Radio’s Cheri Gregg in a Facebook Live chat last week that small businesses need grants, not loans. And Kersy Azocar, senior vice president of microlending at the nonprofit financial institution Finanta, agreed. But for many of her clients, she said, applying for those grants just isn’t feasible.

“A lot of the grants go very quickly,” Azocar said. “By the time our small businesses are ready to apply, the money runs out.”

Plus, not everyone qualifies for the same aid. Undocumented business owners, without Social Security numbers or tax IDs, can’t apply for many of the grants and federal loans available, even if they’re producing profit and paying their taxes. Burnett said that’s why low-interest and forgivable loans are still critical.

“There will also be folks that can’t get grants, folks that are still going to need access to capital, and ideally you want that to be as low-cost as [possible] … somewhere that can be trusted to not take advantage of you,” he said.

Business owners should read the fine print, and be wary of high-interest loans that might require less paperwork. If owners take out a high-interest loan that they can’t reasonably pay back, for example, “that can put them in a really bad place, worse than if they hadn’t taken [the loan] at all.”

Be prepared (and seek out help)

So how do you figure out which option is best for you, and how to get it?

That’s the question Azocar’s clients need to answer. As small business owners, they run bakeries, mechanics shops, grocery stores — and face a similar variety of potential barriers to application.

There’s language access, for example; Finanta’s portfolio “is composed of a lot of immigrants — from Latin America, Indonesia, West Africa — and English is not their first language,” she said. Or technological barriers, since it’s hard for many clients to upload documents, scan signatures, or fill out forms online. Sometimes, it’s simply an issue of information: ensuring that they can make use of government assistance, that they qualify for aid, and that they should apply.

Since the coronavirus shutdown, Finanta has been running ongoing online workshops, in both Spanish and English, in partnership with the Community First Fund, the Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Widener University. Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp., in collaboration with Lendistry, has hosted a series of free PPP-focused webinars, as has the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies and the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

“Our first step is to get [clients] immersed in what’s going on, what assistance they can get connected to, asking if they need access to food pantries, making them aware of scams,” said Azocar. “Our second step is one-on-ones, where we encourage them to apply … and that also takes a lot of follow-ups. It takes a lot of hand-holding, and that’s something we typically do with our clients.”

So far, Finanta’s methods have met with success. For the first round of PPP funds, the lender helped its clients submit 10 applications. All 10 were approved. When the second round opened Monday, the organization was more prepared: as of Tuesday evening, it had submitted 30.

Other business owners are taking that education into their own hands.

“The minute the governor told us that we would have to close, I called salons and business owners to see how they were making out, what we’d have to do moving forward,” said Ann Turner of Hair Du Jour, a salon in West Philadelphia. She organized a group within the 63rd Street Business Association on March 16, the day Gov. Tom Wolf announced closure of all nonessential businesses. She’s been in close communication with the other businesses on her corridor ever since.

When PPP came out, they filled out applications together; this week, they had a shared Zoom call about financial literacy.

“We’ve been sharing with each other who’s being denied for grants, who’s being awarded … also dealing with the fact that some people are not financially doing well, giving them emotional support,” Turner said.

Small business owners need to be proactive, she said. “We feed ourselves. If you’re self-employed and you don’t work, you don’t eat.”

But that doesn’t mean you’re in this by yourself.